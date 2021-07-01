Balancer (BAL) Price Hits $20.17 on Top Exchanges

Balancer (CURRENCY:BAL) traded down 8.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 1st. Balancer has a market cap of $140.09 million and approximately $47.20 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Balancer coin can now be purchased for about $20.17 or 0.00060365 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Balancer has traded up 12% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002993 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00054132 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003235 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00018793 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002995 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $232.45 or 0.00695499 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000336 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded 12,956.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000065 BTC.

About Balancer

Balancer (BAL) is a coin. Its launch date was June 20th, 2020. Balancer’s total supply is 35,725,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,943,831 coins. The official website for Balancer is balancer.finance . The official message board for Balancer is balancer.finance/blog-feed . Balancer’s official Twitter account is @BalancerLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “An AMM, or Automated Market Maker is a general term that defines an algorithm for creating and managing liquidity. Instead of paying fees to portfolio managers to rebalance the users' portfolio, they collect fees from traders, who rebalance their portfolio. Users can earn returns by providing liquidity or as a trader swap between any assets in the global liquidity pool. “

Buying and Selling Balancer

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Balancer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Balancer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Balancer using one of the exchanges listed above.

