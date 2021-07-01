Banco de Sabadell S.A Cuts Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Banco de Sabadell S.A cut its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 29.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,559 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 12,286 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $6,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Camden National Bank grew its position in Alibaba Group by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,339,000 after acquiring an additional 9,866 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 398,956 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $92,849,000 after acquiring an additional 7,041 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 77.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 27,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,397,000 after purchasing an additional 12,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 32.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BABA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $407.00 price target (down previously from $421.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.57.

BABA stock traded down $3.90 during trading on Thursday, reaching $222.88. 399,088 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,882,456. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $204.39 and a 52-week high of $319.32. The stock has a market cap of $603.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $219.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The firm had revenue of $187.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

