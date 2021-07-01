Banco de Sabadell S.A Cuts Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Banco de Sabadell S.A lowered its holdings in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,980 shares during the quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $5,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CBRE. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in CBRE Group during the first quarter worth $38,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in CBRE Group during the first quarter valued at $47,000. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 25.2% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 47.1% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. 93.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CBRE Group stock traded up $1.67 during trading on Thursday, reaching $87.40. 13,610 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,454,414. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.03 and a 52-week high of $90.21.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.16. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. Equities research analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on CBRE Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. CBRE Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.33.

In other news, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 11,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.93, for a total transaction of $934,230.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,593,625.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

