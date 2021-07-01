Banco de Sabadell S.A Grows Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Banco de Sabadell S.A grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 72.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 58,423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 24,638 shares during the quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,155,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,635,000 after buying an additional 442,248 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 648,979 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,751,000 after buying an additional 24,481 shares during the period. Firestone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 25,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust now owns 35,938 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 15,434 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.38% of the company’s stock.

XOM traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $63.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 958,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,450,108. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.17, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.43. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.11 and a fifty-two week high of $64.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. The company had revenue of $59.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,054.55%.

Several research analysts have commented on XOM shares. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$48.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price target (up from $48.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

