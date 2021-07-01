Banco de Sabadell S.A Has $4.93 Million Position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Banco de Sabadell S.A decreased its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 167,080 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,120 shares during the quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $4,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AXTA. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 109.1% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AXTA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.78.

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, SVP Barry S. Snyder sold 17,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $561,920.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,089,472. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AXTA traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $30.76. 24,429 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,767,322. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.01. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a one year low of $20.25 and a one year high of $34.20. The company has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

