Banco de Sabadell S.A Sells 52,141 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Banco de Sabadell S.A lowered its holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 38.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,141 shares during the quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $4,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Sanofi by 52.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 86,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,253,000 after buying an additional 29,700 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 22,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,994 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 201,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,773,000 after purchasing an additional 14,399 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in Sanofi by 31.5% during the first quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 12,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sanofi by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 117,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,631,000 after purchasing an additional 21,866 shares during the last quarter. 7.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SNY traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $52.60. 28,097 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,458,661. The stock has a market cap of $132.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Sanofi has a 1-year low of $44.76 and a 1-year high of $55.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.63.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.48 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 17.33%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SNY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Sanofi Profile

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

Recommended Story: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.