Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Stock Position Increased by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) by 38.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bandwidth were worth $684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Bandwidth in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Bandwidth during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Bandwidth during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bandwidth by 377.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Bandwidth by 191.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Lukas M. Roush sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.16, for a total transaction of $38,748.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,285.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rebecca Bottorff sold 528 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $71,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,515. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,545 shares of company stock valued at $1,149,385 over the last ninety days. 11.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BAND has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Bandwidth in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bandwidth from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bandwidth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bandwidth has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.33.

NASDAQ:BAND opened at $137.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 335.98 and a beta of 0.46. Bandwidth Inc. has a one year low of $107.01 and a one year high of $198.60.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.29. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 12.43% and a positive return on equity of 2.94%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bandwidth Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

