Bank First Co. Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.40 Per Share (NASDAQ:BFC)

Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC) – Piper Sandler raised their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Bank First in a report issued on Tuesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.40 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.38. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Bank First’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.36 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.61 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.64 EPS.

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.03. Bank First had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 33.13%. The company had revenue of $28.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.10 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank First from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Bank First stock opened at $69.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.38. The stock has a market cap of $539.11 million, a P/E ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.37. Bank First has a fifty-two week low of $55.90 and a fifty-two week high of $77.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BFC. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Bank First by 243.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Bank First by 32.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank First during the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in Bank First during the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Bank First during the first quarter worth approximately $272,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.05% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Bank First’s payout ratio is 16.57%.

Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to businesses, professionals, and consumers in Wisconsin. The company offers checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; other time deposits; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products.

