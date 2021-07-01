Bank of America Increases First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Price Target to $111.00

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) had its price target lifted by analysts at Bank of America from $95.00 to $111.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price points to a potential upside of 23.10% from the company’s previous close.

FSLR has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on First Solar from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Stephens initiated coverage on First Solar in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upgraded First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays upgraded First Solar from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSLR traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $90.17. 30,761 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,200,100. The company has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. First Solar has a twelve month low of $49.04 and a twelve month high of $112.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.57.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.96. The business had revenue of $803.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.80 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 17.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Solar will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Georges Antoun sold 3,007 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $232,080.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,042,491.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.59, for a total value of $43,774.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,648 shares in the company, valued at $2,041,324.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,507 shares of company stock valued at $817,107 in the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in First Solar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $287,182,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in First Solar by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,907,811 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,301,454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234,904 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in First Solar by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,645,448 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $230,948,000 after acquiring an additional 741,076 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in First Solar by 141.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 804,926 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $79,625,000 after acquiring an additional 470,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in First Solar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,931,000. 74.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

