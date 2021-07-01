Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $166.18 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) will announce sales of $166.18 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Bank of Hawaii’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $164.66 million to $167.70 million. Bank of Hawaii posted sales of $177.96 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii will report full year sales of $668.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $661.80 million to $675.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $682.19 million, with estimates ranging from $678.07 million to $686.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Bank of Hawaii.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.35. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The firm had revenue of $163.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank of Hawaii from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

In other Bank of Hawaii news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,833 shares of Bank of Hawaii stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total transaction of $478,830.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 241,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,857,571. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mary E. Sellers sold 5,000 shares of Bank of Hawaii stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.84, for a total value of $434,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,768,408.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,666 shares of company stock valued at $1,877,176 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BOH. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Bank of Hawaii during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Peconic Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bank of Hawaii in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Bank of Hawaii in the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 366.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Hawaii stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $84.90. The company had a trading volume of 3,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,111. Bank of Hawaii has a 12-month low of $48.77 and a 12-month high of $99.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is presently 69.43%.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management and institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offering equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

