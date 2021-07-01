Bank of Montreal Can Boosts Holdings in Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) by 46.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 246,689 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,050 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Trillium Therapeutics were worth $2,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Trillium Therapeutics by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,562 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Management LLC increased its holdings in Trillium Therapeutics by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Frazier Management LLC now owns 3,123,107 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,419,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 77.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,322,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,205,000 after purchasing an additional 577,954 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 928,647 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,974,000 after purchasing an additional 334,135 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.21% of the company’s stock.

TRIL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Bloom Burton raised shares of Trillium Therapeutics from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.29.

In related news, insider Robert Uger sold 3,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.27, for a total value of $30,152.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,646 shares in the company, valued at $30,152.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders sold 10,938 shares of company stock worth $103,510 in the last 90 days. 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ TRIL opened at $9.70 on Thursday. Trillium Therapeutics Inc. has a one year low of $5.75 and a one year high of $20.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.06 and a beta of 1.96.

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. Equities analysts expect that Trillium Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Trillium Therapeutics Company Profile

Trillium Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its include TTI-622, a SIRPa-IgG4 Fc fusion protein that is designed to enhance macrophage-mediated phagocytosis and anti-tumor activity by blocking the CD47, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and TTI-621, a SIRPa-IgG1 Fc fusion protein, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials and generates a signal blocking the CD47 for advanced relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies, and solid tumors and mycosis fungoides.

