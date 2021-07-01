Bank of Montreal Can Buys 4,256 Shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) by 28.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,159 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,256 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.08% of Madison Square Garden Sports worth $3,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the 4th quarter valued at about $477,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the 4th quarter valued at about $187,090,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,479,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,885,000. 66.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Madison Square Garden Sports stock opened at $172.57 on Thursday. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 1-year low of $140.15 and a 1-year high of $207.09. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.20 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $180.78.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.68) by $1.90. The firm had revenue of $183.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.89 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($4.92) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post -3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.40.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. Its portfolio of assets include the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA), and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League; two development league teams, including the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League, and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League; Knicks Gaming, an esports franchise; and esports teams.

