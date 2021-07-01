Bank of Montreal Can Has $3.38 Million Position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 175,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,116 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $3,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 290.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 53,218,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,915,000 after buying an additional 39,573,036 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,112,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,680,000 after buying an additional 4,501,253 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 46,032,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,208,000 after buying an additional 3,480,167 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 22,498,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,996,000 after buying an additional 3,880,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 21,916,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,664,000 after buying an additional 885,491 shares during the last quarter. 31.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TME opened at $15.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 3.06. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 12 month low of $13.32 and a 12 month high of $32.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.96. The company has a market cap of $25.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.04.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.59. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 13.67%. The company had revenue of $7.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TME shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. HSBC raised their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. China Renaissance Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 price target (up from $18.00) on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Tencent Music Entertainment Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.11.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms that provides music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

