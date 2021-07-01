Bank of Montreal Can Has $3.47 Million Stock Holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) by 19.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 159,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 39,563 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $3,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 2,755.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,474,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,441,000 after buying an additional 2,387,994 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth $14,420,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 492.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 351,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,021,000 after buying an additional 291,854 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 11,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 12,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Park Hotels & Resorts alerts:

In other Park Hotels & Resorts news, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 11,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total value of $241,044.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,174,578.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PK opened at $20.61 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.40. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.95 and a 12 month high of $24.67. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.25). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 225.36% and a negative return on equity of 18.96%. The company had revenue of $165.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 72.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

PK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.57.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

Featured Article: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK).

Receive News & Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.