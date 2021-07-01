Bank of Montreal Can Sells 23,535 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) by 29.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 55,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,535 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF were worth $2,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 136.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $189,000. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000.

JMST opened at $51.05 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.06. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 1 year low of $50.90 and a 1 year high of $51.15.

