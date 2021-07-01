Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 10,525 Shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its stake in shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,247,170 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 10,525 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Progress Software were worth $54,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Progress Software by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,806,710 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $343,965,000 after buying an additional 508,081 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in Progress Software by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,202,369 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,976,000 after buying an additional 83,299 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its position in Progress Software by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 990,154 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,626,000 after buying an additional 226,208 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Progress Software by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 976,194 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,114,000 after buying an additional 148,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Progress Software by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 937,373 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,300,000 after buying an additional 345,763 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progress Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, SVP Jeremy Segal sold 761 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total transaction of $33,194.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRGS opened at $46.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.20 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Progress Software Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.05 and a fifty-two week high of $49.23.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $129.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.99 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 37.69%. Progress Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Progress Software Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Progress Software’s payout ratio is 26.12%.

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications. The company operates through three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; MOVEit that provides secure collaboration and automated file transfers of critical business information; and WhatsUp Gold, a network monitoring solution.

