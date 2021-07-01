Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 19,064 Shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 655,197 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 19,064 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.21% of Community Bank System worth $50,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Community Bank System in the fourth quarter worth $33,812,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Community Bank System by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 282,423 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,597,000 after purchasing an additional 78,393 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Community Bank System by 9.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 856,479 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,709,000 after purchasing an additional 71,181 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Community Bank System by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 539,497 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,616,000 after acquiring an additional 57,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Community Bank System by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 361,449 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,522,000 after acquiring an additional 31,423 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kerrie D. Macpherson purchased 439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $79.81 per share, with a total value of $35,036.59. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,278.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Community Bank System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

Community Bank System stock opened at $75.65 on Thursday. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.41 and a 12-month high of $82.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18 and a beta of 0.71.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.17. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 28.69%. The firm had revenue of $152.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Community Bank System’s payout ratio is 52.01%.

Community Bank System Company Profile

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

