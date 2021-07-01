Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 27,031 Shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 577,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,031 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Papa John’s International were worth $51,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PZZA. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Papa John’s International by 125.0% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Papa John’s International in the first quarter valued at about $138,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 18.8% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Papa John’s International in the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Papa John’s International in the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000. Institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

PZZA opened at $104.44 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 54.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.04. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a one year low of $73.12 and a one year high of $110.33.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $511.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.89 million. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 4.10%. Papa John’s International’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is 64.29%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens lifted their target price on Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Papa John’s International in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush lifted their target price on Papa John’s International from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Papa John’s International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Papa John’s International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Papa John’s International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.25.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

