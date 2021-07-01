Barclays Analysts Give ABB (VTX:ABBN) a CHF 29 Price Target

ABB (VTX:ABBN) has been given a CHF 29 target price by analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ABBN. The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 39 price objective on ABB and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. UBS Group set a CHF 30 price objective on ABB and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 32 target price on ABB and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 28 target price on ABB and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a CHF 25 target price on ABB and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of CHF 27.75.

ABB has a fifty-two week low of CHF 21.65 and a fifty-two week high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

