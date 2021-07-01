Barclays Begins Coverage on Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP)

Barclays began coverage on shares of Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SQSP. Piper Sandler began coverage on Squarespace in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Squarespace in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a buy rating on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on Squarespace in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an overweight rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Squarespace in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Squarespace in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Squarespace presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $72.00.

Get Squarespace alerts:

Squarespace stock opened at $59.41 on Monday. Squarespace has a 12 month low of $42.82 and a 12 month high of $64.71.

In other Squarespace news, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 94,325 shares of Squarespace stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $5,659,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Courtenay O’connor sold 15,034 shares of Squarespace stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.42, for a total transaction of $788,082.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 25,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,331,415.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 739,461 shares of company stock valued at $39,605,391 over the last ninety days.

About Squarespace

Squarespace Inc provides an all-in-one website building and ecommerce platform. It operates principally in Dublin, Ireland, Portland, Oregon and Los Angeles, California. Squarespace Inc is headquartered in New York City.

See Also: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Squarespace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Squarespace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.