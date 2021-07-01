Barclays Initiates Coverage on MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI)

Barclays began coverage on shares of MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) in a research note published on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $2,000.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on MELI. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded MercadoLibre from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1,800.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $1,824.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. BTIG Research upgraded MercadoLibre from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $1,720.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. TheStreet upgraded MercadoLibre from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on MercadoLibre in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an outperform rating and a $1,800.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $1,856.06.

MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,557.79 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.66 billion, a PE ratio of -5,024.97 and a beta of 1.48. MercadoLibre has a 12 month low of $941.44 and a 12 month high of $2,020.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,439.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.95). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 2.75%. Equities analysts forecast that MercadoLibre will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk acquired 170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $876.75 per share, with a total value of $149,047.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter valued at $1,909,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 52,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,521,000 after purchasing an additional 6,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sharp Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda. lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Sharp Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda. now owns 56,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,013,000 after purchasing an additional 12,083 shares during the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money via their websites and mobile apps.

