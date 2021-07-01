Barclays PLC Acquires 312,129 Shares of Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH)

Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) by 287.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 420,839 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 312,129 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Boston Private Financial were worth $5,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Private Financial by 15.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 494,146 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,582,000 after buying an additional 65,246 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Boston Private Financial by 7.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,009 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Boston Private Financial by 417.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 127,824 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,703,000 after buying an additional 103,112 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Boston Private Financial by 88.7% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 533,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,104,000 after purchasing an additional 250,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Private Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,127,000. 92.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boston Private Financial alerts:

Boston Private Financial stock opened at $14.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 1.06. Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $15.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.06). Boston Private Financial had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 6.40%. The firm had revenue of $85.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.56 million. As a group, analysts predict that Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Boston Private Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boston Private Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

In other news, EVP James Cannon Brown sold 3,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total transaction of $46,038.85. Also, Director Lizabeth H. Zlatkus sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.20, for a total transaction of $167,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,056.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,686 shares of company stock valued at $554,959. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Boston Private Financial Company Profile

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Private Banking, Wealth Management and Trust, and Affiliate Partners. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: What is a support level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Private Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Private Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.