Barclays PLC Grows Stock Holdings in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,763 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,858 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Matson were worth $5,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MATX. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Matson by 46.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 74,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,942,000 after acquiring an additional 23,600 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Matson by 7.3% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,801 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Matson by 105.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 57,095 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,808,000 after acquiring an additional 29,359 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in shares of Matson in the first quarter valued at $1,217,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Matson by 15.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,713 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the period. 84.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MATX opened at $64.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.98. Matson, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.31 and a 12 month high of $79.05.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The shipping company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $711.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.05 million. Matson had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 29.91%. Research analysts forecast that Matson, Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. This is a boost from Matson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.72%.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total value of $313,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 308,788 shares in the company, valued at $19,333,216.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard S. Kinney sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.41, for a total transaction of $49,807.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,277 shares in the company, valued at $616,085.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,732 shares of company stock worth $2,115,607. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Matson in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

About Matson

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

