Barclays PLC Purchases 1,302 Shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Barclays PLC boosted its position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.15% of Agree Realty worth $6,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Agree Realty by 258.5% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Agree Realty by 378.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Agree Realty by 403.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Agree Realty in the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Agree Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $93,000.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $73.50 to $74.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.32.

ADC opened at $70.49 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.50. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 0.31. Agree Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $61.27 and a 12 month high of $73.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.35). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 4.10% and a net margin of 37.05%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.217 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.50%.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

See Also: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC).

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.