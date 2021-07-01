Barclays PLC Purchases 162,967 Shares of 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN)

Barclays PLC increased its position in 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) by 262.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 224,971 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162,967 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.15% of 360 DigiTech worth $5,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gold Dragon Worldwide Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in 360 DigiTech by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Gold Dragon Worldwide Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300,000 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of 360 DigiTech by 116.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,222,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730,710 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of 360 DigiTech by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,643,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,380,000 after purchasing an additional 433,445 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of 360 DigiTech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,910,000. Finally, Matthews International Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 360 DigiTech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,989,000. 49.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 360 DigiTech alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on QFIN. TheStreet upgraded shares of 360 DigiTech from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 360 DigiTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of 360 DigiTech from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.25.

QFIN stock opened at $41.84 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.99. The company has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.54. 360 DigiTech, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.67 and a 52-week high of $45.00.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $8.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $3.71. 360 DigiTech had a net margin of 33.47% and a return on equity of 52.31%. Equities research analysts anticipate that 360 DigiTech, Inc. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About 360 DigiTech

360 DigiTech, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a digital consumer finance platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. Its platform provides online consumer finance products to the borrowers funded by institutional funding partners. The company also provides incremental credit assessment, collection, and other services, as well as guarantee for defaulted loans.

Recommended Story: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for 360 DigiTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 360 DigiTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.