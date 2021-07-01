Barclays PLC Sells 25,292 Shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Barclays PLC cut its holdings in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) by 37.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 42,839 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 25,292 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $6,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Murphy USA by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,030,677 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $438,113,000 after acquiring an additional 18,392 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Murphy USA by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,251,878 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $180,971,000 after buying an additional 268,176 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Murphy USA by 320.1% in the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 988,951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $142,963,000 after buying an additional 753,565 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Murphy USA by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 549,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $79,463,000 after buying an additional 44,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Murphy USA by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 524,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $75,833,000 after buying an additional 29,901 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MUSA opened at $133.37 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $136.87. Murphy USA Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.61 and a 52 week high of $159.00.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The specialty retailer reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.18. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 42.87% and a net margin of 3.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Murphy USA Inc. will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is 7.65%.

In other news, SVP John A. Moore sold 1,316 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total value of $184,055.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $897,621.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of February 3, 2021, it operated 1,503 retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

