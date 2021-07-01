Barclays Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. HSBC downgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.
Shares of NYSE PHG opened at $49.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Koninklijke Philips has a 52-week low of $44.24 and a 52-week high of $61.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.45.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 20.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,276,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,840,000 after purchasing an additional 383,794 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 14.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,611,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,452,000 after purchasing an additional 201,936 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,452,179 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,665,000 after purchasing an additional 92,584 shares in the last quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. now owns 1,370,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,224,000 after purchasing an additional 37,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 1.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,041,361 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,388,000 after purchasing an additional 14,821 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.79% of the company’s stock.
About Koninklijke Philips
Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, Greater China, and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care, and Personal Health segments. It provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, advanced molecular imaging, diagnostic X-ray, and imaging components as well as integrated clinical solutions; integrated interventional systems, including interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices; imaging products focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.
