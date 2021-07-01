Barclays Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. HSBC downgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

Shares of NYSE PHG opened at $49.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Koninklijke Philips has a 52-week low of $44.24 and a 52-week high of $61.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.45.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 6.20%. On average, analysts predict that Koninklijke Philips will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 20.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,276,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,840,000 after purchasing an additional 383,794 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 14.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,611,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,452,000 after purchasing an additional 201,936 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,452,179 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,665,000 after purchasing an additional 92,584 shares in the last quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. now owns 1,370,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,224,000 after purchasing an additional 37,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 1.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,041,361 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,388,000 after purchasing an additional 14,821 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.79% of the company’s stock.

About Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, Greater China, and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care, and Personal Health segments. It provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, advanced molecular imaging, diagnostic X-ray, and imaging components as well as integrated clinical solutions; integrated interventional systems, including interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices; imaging products focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

Read More: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.