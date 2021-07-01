Barclays Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN)

Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

SNN has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Smith & Nephew from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Smith & Nephew from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Smith & Nephew currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.75.

SNN stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $43.75. 3,919 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 764,093. Smith & Nephew has a 12-month low of $34.29 and a 12-month high of $46.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.99.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 1.3% in the first quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 21,940 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 1.5% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 18,771 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH increased its stake in Smith & Nephew by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 6,378 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 6,860 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

Smith & Nephew Company Profile

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

