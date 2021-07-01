Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI) Short Interest Update

Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a drop of 59.6% from the May 31st total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Barings Corporate Investors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Barings Corporate Investors in the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Barings Corporate Investors during the 1st quarter worth $120,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Barings Corporate Investors during the 1st quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Barings Corporate Investors by 47.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 8,941 shares during the period. 17.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barings Corporate Investors stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,339. Barings Corporate Investors has a 52 week low of $11.62 and a 52 week high of $15.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th.

About Barings Corporate Investors

Babson Capital Corporate Investors trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in a portfolio of privately placed, below-investment grade, long term corporate debt obligations.

