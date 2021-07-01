Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, an increase of 80.0% from the May 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of NYSE:MPV traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.72. 13,460 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,895. Barings Participation Investors has a 52-week low of $10.22 and a 52-week high of $13.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.50.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th.
Barings Participation Investors Company Profile
Barings Participation Investors is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below-investment grade, long-term corporate debt obligations which are directly purchased from its issuers.
