Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, an increase of 80.0% from the May 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NYSE:MPV traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.72. 13,460 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,895. Barings Participation Investors has a 52-week low of $10.22 and a 52-week high of $13.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.50.

Get Barings Participation Investors alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Barings Participation Investors by 11.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC increased its position in Barings Participation Investors by 1.5% during the first quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 384,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,975,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Barings Participation Investors during the first quarter worth $76,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Barings Participation Investors during the fourth quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Barings Participation Investors by 10.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 262,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,389,000 after buying an additional 25,546 shares during the last quarter. 20.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barings Participation Investors Company Profile

Barings Participation Investors is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below-investment grade, long-term corporate debt obligations which are directly purchased from its issuers.

See Also: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Barings Participation Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings Participation Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.