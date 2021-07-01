Barr E S & Co. Has $20.23 Million Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Barr E S & Co. lowered its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 143,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 649 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises about 1.6% of Barr E S & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Barr E S & Co.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $20,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PEP. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $2,066,514,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,983,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,073,814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396,536 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 80.7% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 7,031,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,139,465 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,188,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,927,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,917,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,678 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PEP traded up $0.31 on Thursday, hitting $148.48. 128,519 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,966,060. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.14 billion, a PE ratio of 27.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.60. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.32 and a 52 week high of $149.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $146.37.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.55% and a net margin of 10.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 77.90%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PEP shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Wolfe Research started coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.38.

In other news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total value of $2,908,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,033,824.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

