Barr E S & Co. Has $252,000 Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Barr E S & Co. cut its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 18.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,311 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 517 shares during the period. Barr E S & Co.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 235.8% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 377 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 68.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $0.93 on Thursday, reaching $112.74. 209,384 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,792,649. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.88. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $71.82 and a 12 month high of $118.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $112.66.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 4.18% and a negative return on equity of 18.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SBUX. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.80.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total transaction of $18,881,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 515,934 shares in the company, valued at $57,304,789.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

