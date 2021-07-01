Barr E S & Co. Increases Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Barr E S & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,338 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Barr E S & Co.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $1,787,982,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 222.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,625,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $643,967,000 after purchasing an additional 5,259,579 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Chevron by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 132,016,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,833,978,000 after buying an additional 5,193,990 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 316.9% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,934,292 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $202,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,277 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Chevron by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,727,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $652,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,386 shares during the period. 65.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Securities raised their target price on Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 target price (down previously from $117.00) on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.93.

Shares of CVX stock traded up $1.60 on Thursday, reaching $106.34. The stock had a trading volume of 386,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,445,559. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $65.16 and a 12 month high of $113.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $106.17.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $32.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. Chevron had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 8.15%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a $1.34 dividend. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is -2,680.00%.

In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $565,139.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

