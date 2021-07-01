Barr E S & Co. Raises Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Barr E S & Co. boosted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,120 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the quarter. Barr E S & Co.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $3,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PG. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on PG. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (down previously from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup lowered The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.25.

In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 12,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.99, for a total value of $1,748,057.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,004,055.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Jon R. Moeller sold 132,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.61, for a total value of $17,788,846.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 253,823 shares in the company, valued at $34,167,114.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,219,280 shares of company stock worth $299,094,832. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

PG traded up $0.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $135.32. 223,333 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,736,234. The business’s 50 day moving average is $134.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $118.90 and a 12-month high of $146.92. The firm has a market cap of $331.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 18.97%. The business had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.97%.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

