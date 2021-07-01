Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc. is a leading manufacturer and marketer of high quality, mid-priced home furnishings. With over one hundred and thirty Bassett Furniture Direct stores, Bassett has leveraged its brand name in furniture with a network of licensed and Company-owned stores that focus on providing consumers with a friendly and professional environment for buying furniture and accessories. The Company continues to sell its products to other retailers, in addition to the Company’s dedicated retail store program. Bassett’s retail strategy promotes affordable custom-built furniture that is ready for delivery in the home within thirty days. The stores also feature the latest on-trend furniture styles, more than one thousand upholstery fabrics, free in-home design visits, and coordinated decorating accessories. “

Get Bassett Furniture Industries alerts:

NASDAQ:BSET opened at $24.35 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.62, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.34. Bassett Furniture Industries has a 12 month low of $6.63 and a 12 month high of $37.00.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $113.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.21 million. Bassett Furniture Industries had a positive return on equity of 4.88% and a negative net margin of 1.97%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bassett Furniture Industries will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bassett Furniture Industries news, SVP David C. Baker sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total value of $70,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Bassett Furniture Industries by 1.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Bassett Furniture Industries by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 33,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 134.5% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 54.56% of the company’s stock.

About Bassett Furniture Industries

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated engages in the manufacture, marketing, and retail of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wholesale, Retail Â-company-owned Stores, and Logistical Services. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products to a network of company-owned retail stores and licensee-owned stores, and independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.

Featured Story: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bassett Furniture Industries (BSET)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bassett Furniture Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bassett Furniture Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.