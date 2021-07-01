Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Short Interest Update

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 111,400 shares, a drop of 66.1% from the May 31st total of 328,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 699,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 317,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,424. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.24. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $11.65 and a 12-month high of $18.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $14.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.43 billion. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had a negative net margin of 22.67% and a positive return on equity of 18.95%. Analysts predict that Bayer Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th were issued a $1.3563 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 28th. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.53%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BAYRY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.

