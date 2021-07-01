BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 26,260 Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 26,260 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BCX. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 7,356.7% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,115,759 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $18,767,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087,385 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $16,387,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,041 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 108.7% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 35,184 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 18,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 10.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 160,745 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after buying an additional 14,704 shares during the period.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust stock opened at $9.42 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.73. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a 1-year low of $5.55 and a 1-year high of $10.22.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Profile

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.

