BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Has $356,000 Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 17.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 879 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NVS. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Novartis by 309.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 222.7% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NVS opened at $91.24 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.55. The company has a market cap of $208.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.74. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $77.04 and a 52-week high of $98.52.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.02). Novartis had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 24.15%. The firm had revenue of $12.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NVS. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.50.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

