BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 18,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 2,586.7% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 3,880 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.37% of the company’s stock.

ARI opened at $15.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 80.75, a quick ratio of 80.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.69. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.32 and a twelve month high of $16.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

In other news, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 29,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total value of $483,462.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark C. Biderman sold 7,050 shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total value of $105,468.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 68,601 shares in the company, valued at $1,026,270.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,583 shares of company stock valued at $1,110,244. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ARI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a report on Monday, April 26th.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Company Profile

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

