Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) PT Raised to $149.00

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Wedbush from $114.00 to $149.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.76% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Beam Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Beam Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.33.

BEAM stock opened at $128.71 on Tuesday. Beam Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $18.76 and a 1-year high of $134.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of -20.05 and a beta of 1.01.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($3.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($2.61). Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 113.20% and a negative net margin of 1,523,724.75%. The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Beam Therapeutics will post -5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Beam Therapeutics news, CEO John M. Evans sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.49, for a total transaction of $1,762,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,038,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,236,713.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Graham K. Cooper sold 12,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.34, for a total value of $1,280,865.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 160,625 shares of company stock valued at $16,324,728 in the last ninety days. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 30.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 2.9% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 10.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 9.9% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. 67.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

