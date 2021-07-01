Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Trading Up 6.6% on Analyst Upgrade

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)’s share price was up 6.6% on Wednesday after Wedbush raised their price target on the stock from $114.00 to $149.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Beam Therapeutics traded as high as $118.69 and last traded at $118.10. Approximately 16,284 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 592,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at $110.79.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BEAM. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 target price (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Beam Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.33.

In other Beam Therapeutics news, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 78,580 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.35, for a total value of $8,435,563.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 123,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,240,656.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John M. Evans sold 25,000 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.49, for a total value of $1,762,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,038,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,236,713.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 160,625 shares of company stock worth $16,324,728 in the last 90 days. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Advisors Inc. OK purchased a new stake in Beam Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,182,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Beam Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,781,000. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Beam Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,845,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,947,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 336.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 194,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,836,000 after acquiring an additional 149,824 shares in the last quarter. 67.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.05 and a beta of 1.01.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($3.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($2.61). The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.00 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 113.20% and a negative net margin of 1,523,724.75%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

