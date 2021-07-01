Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Announces Earnings Results

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The retailer reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative return on equity of 8.44% and a negative net margin of 1.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.96) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of BBBY traded down $0.74 on Thursday, hitting $32.55. 497,403 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,602,504. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.29 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.94. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 1 year low of $7.39 and a 1 year high of $53.90.

Get Bed Bath & Beyond alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.71.

In other news, CFO Gustavo Arnal acquired 20,000 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.45 per share, with a total value of $509,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 300,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,654,571.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Joshua Schechter purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.02 per share, for a total transaction of $75,060.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 24,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,880.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 23,500 shares of company stock worth $596,835 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It operates through two segments, North American Retail and Institutional Sales. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

Further Reading: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.