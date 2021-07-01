Ben Laurance Purchases 314,812 Shares of Axiom Properties Limited (ASX:AXI) Stock

Axiom Properties Limited (ASX:AXI) insider Ben Laurance purchased 314,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.07 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of A$20,462.78 ($14,616.27).

Ben Laurance also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, June 23rd, Ben Laurance purchased 224,781 shares of Axiom Properties stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.07 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of A$15,060.33 ($10,757.38).
  • On Wednesday, June 16th, Ben Laurance purchased 10,407 shares of Axiom Properties stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.07 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of A$697.27 ($498.05).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 27.76 and a quick ratio of 25.70.

Axiom Properties Company Profile

Axiom Properties Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in property investment, development, and rental activities in Australia. The company's property portfolio comprises mixed-use residential, retail, cinema, hotel, and car parking and office developments, as well as a 600-lot residential subdivision development.

