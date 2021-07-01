Ben Laurance Purchases 314,812 Shares of Axiom Properties Limited (ASX:AXI) Stock

Axiom Properties Limited (ASX:AXI) insider Ben Laurance purchased 314,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.07 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of A$20,462.78 ($14,616.27).

Ben Laurance also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Ben Laurance purchased 224,781 shares of Axiom Properties stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.07 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of A$15,060.33 ($10,757.38).

On Wednesday, June 16th, Ben Laurance purchased 10,407 shares of Axiom Properties stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.07 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of A$697.27 ($498.05).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 27.76 and a quick ratio of 25.70.

Axiom Properties Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in property investment, development, and rental activities in Australia. The company's property portfolio comprises mixed-use residential, retail, cinema, hotel, and car parking and office developments, as well as a 600-lot residential subdivision development.

