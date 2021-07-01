Bessemer Group Inc. Has $302,000 Stock Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 72.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,723 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Centene were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Centene in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Centene in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Centene in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Centene in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Centene in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 89.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on CNC shares. Mizuho upped their price target on Centene from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on Centene from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Centene from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Centene from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Centene from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.91.

In related news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total transaction of $2,070,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Brent D. Layton sold 7,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $499,330.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 424,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,612,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 89,883 shares of company stock worth $6,150,940 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CNC opened at $72.93 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $42.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.01. Centene Co. has a 52 week low of $53.60 and a 52 week high of $75.25.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. Centene had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 2.14%. The business had revenue of $29.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

