Bessemer Group Inc. Purchases 1,219 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 40.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,238 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. QS Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Sysco by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 35,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in shares of Sysco by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 94,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,471,000 after buying an additional 20,302 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Sysco by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 70,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,524,000 after buying an additional 30,539 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sysco by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 71,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,650,000 after purchasing an additional 27,679 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Sysco in the 1st quarter worth $538,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 160,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.73, for a total transaction of $13,076,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,573.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total transaction of $51,714,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,070.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,167,884 shares of company stock worth $93,808,035 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYY opened at $77.75 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.80. The company has a market cap of $39.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $50.03 and a 1-year high of $86.73.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.02 billion. Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 17.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Sysco’s payout ratio is presently 89.55%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SYY shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.38.

Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

