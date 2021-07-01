BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BGSF Inc. provides workforce solutions to industries through divisions include IT, Cyber, Finance & Accounting, Creative, Real Estate and Light Industrial. BGSF Inc., formerly known as BG Staffing Inc., is headquartered in Plano, Texas. “

Separately, TheStreet cut BGSF from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

BGSF opened at $12.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $127.31 million and a PE ratio of 205.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.74. BGSF has a one year low of $7.41 and a one year high of $16.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73.

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $67.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.19 million. BGSF had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 15.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BGSF will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. BGSF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.85%.

In other news, Director C. David Allen, Jr. acquired 10,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.16 per share, with a total value of $128,020.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 24,752 shares in the company, valued at $300,984.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in BGSF during the first quarter worth $180,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BGSF by 29.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 3,012 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in BGSF by 10.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 270,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,786,000 after buying an additional 26,320 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in BGSF during the first quarter worth $663,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BGSF by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

About BGSF

BGSF Inc provides workforce solutions and placement services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment provides office and maintenance field talent to various apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment offers skilled IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Peoplesoft, Hyperion, Oracle, One Stream, cyber, project management, and other IT workforce solutions, as well as finance, accounting, legal, human resource, and related support personnel.

