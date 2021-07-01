BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BHP. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Argus upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of BHP Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,140.50.

BHP opened at $72.83 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $116.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.73. BHP Group has a 52-week low of $46.90 and a 52-week high of $82.07.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in BHP Group by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 26,555 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BHP Group by 39.1% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its stake in BHP Group by 2.4% during the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 7,911 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its holdings in BHP Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 42,209 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,929,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

About BHP Group

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

