BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BHP. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Argus upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of BHP Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,140.50.
BHP opened at $72.83 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $116.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.73. BHP Group has a 52-week low of $46.90 and a 52-week high of $82.07.
About BHP Group
BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.
