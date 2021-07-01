Bintex Futures (BNTX) Trading Up 2.5% This Week

Bintex Futures (CURRENCY:BNTX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. Bintex Futures has a market cap of $71,215.02 and $1.10 million worth of Bintex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bintex Futures has traded up 2.5% against the dollar. One Bintex Futures coin can now be bought for about $0.71 or 0.00002115 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002993 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001974 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.08 or 0.00045116 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $45.88 or 0.00137283 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.31 or 0.00168478 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000163 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002959 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,344.11 or 0.99767847 BTC.

Bintex Futures Profile

Bintex Futures’ total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,754 coins. The official message board for Bintex Futures is medium.com/@bintexfutures . The official website for Bintex Futures is bintexfutures.com . Bintex Futures’ official Twitter account is @Bintexfutures and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bintex Futures Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bintex Futures directly using U.S. dollars.

