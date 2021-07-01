BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) VP Sells $31,281.25 in Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) VP Aby J. Mathew sold 715 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total transaction of $31,281.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Aby J. Mathew also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 16th, Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total transaction of $392,700.00.

On Wednesday, April 21st, Aby J. Mathew sold 20,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.44, for a total transaction of $648,800.00.

BLFS traded up $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $44.66. 125,604 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 300,145. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $15.64 and a one year high of $47.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.81, a P/E/G ratio of 38.08 and a beta of 1.45.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). BioLife Solutions had a negative net margin of 39.34% and a negative return on equity of 0.35%. The company had revenue of $16.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.60 million. Equities research analysts expect that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

BLFS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $35.50 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of BioLife Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.22.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,312,818 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,262,000 after buying an additional 80,147 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,191,000. Tower House Partners LLP bought a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $18,872,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 323.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 458,677 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,512,000 after buying an additional 350,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ purchased a new position in BioLife Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,648,000. Institutional investors own 62.89% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

