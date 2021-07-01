BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) Given New $140.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) had its price objective reduced by HC Wainwright from $176.00 to $140.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BTAI. Truist reduced their target price on BioXcel Therapeutics from $150.00 to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Berenberg Bank began coverage on BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on BioXcel Therapeutics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price objective on BioXcel Therapeutics from $128.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $98.45.

Shares of BioXcel Therapeutics stock opened at $29.06 on Monday. BioXcel Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $28.00 and a twelve month high of $71.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $715.81 million, a PE ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.70.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.19). Equities research analysts anticipate that BioXcel Therapeutics will post -4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Vimal Mehta sold 473,250 shares of BioXcel Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total transaction of $14,590,297.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 7.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 280.5% in the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 358,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,470,000 after buying an additional 264,237 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 8.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in BioXcel Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $660,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 29.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. 44.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BioXcel Therapeutics

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of adrenergic receptor agonist dexmedetomidine for the treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immune activator for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers, and solid tumors.

